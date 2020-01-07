General strike: tight security measures in capital city

The City police have adopted tight security measures to prevent untoward incidents in the State capital during the general strike on Wednesday.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, as many as 160 police pickets have been established at the junctions in the city.

Besides, mobile striking teams comprising 20 officers, including women police officers, will be deployed in various places. Special striking units will be stationed at East Fort, Thampanoor, Eenchakkal, Kazhakuttam, and Palayam. Other striker vehicles that are directly monitored by the District Police Chief, Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioners will also remain active throughout the day.

An emergency operations team has been constituted at the city police control room to coordinate response to exigencies.

‘Videograph incidents’

Station house officers have been instructed to videograph untoward incidents and others that could potentially disrupt maintenance of law and order.

Enforcement teams have also been formed by the Assistant Commissioners of the Cantonment, Shangumughom, and Kazhakuttam-Cyber City subdivisions.

Bus services will be operated by the police to the Regional Cancer Centre, Government Medical College Hospital, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology from the railway station. Shuttle services will also be operated from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the railway station and Central bus terminal in Thampanoor.