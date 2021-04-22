Ganja worth ₹100 cr. seized at Walayar

In one of the biggest drug hauls ever made in the country, an excise special squad seized 1,000 kg of ganja from a truck at Walayar near here on Wednesday night. It is roughly valued at ₹100 crore.

The excise team led by Deputy Commissioner Shaji S. Rajan seized the truck and arrested three youngsters. The ganja, reportedly brought from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was being carried to Kochi for wholesale distribution. Excise officers said that it was the biggest seizure ever in the State. It could be the biggest in the country too, they said.

The ganja was found hidden in a secret compartment in the truck. The excise team acted on a tip-off.

Those arrested were identified as Fayas and Badusha from Melattur, and Jishnu from Kattappana.