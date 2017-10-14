Gang thrived on stealing vehicles parked on NH

The gang that has been apprehended by the city police for vehicle thefts using electronic gadgets used to focus on the highways for carrying out the alleged crime, according to the investigating team.

According to official sources, the inter-State racket thrived on the vulnerability of vehicles that were parked by the side of highways. Their particular choice apparently provided them with an unobstructed path to flee from the scene soon after cracking the security system of vehicles.

“The gang, led by the prime accused Parameswaran, a native of Madurai, required less than 20 minutes to gain access to new-generation vehicles by hacking into the security systems. Moreover, the devices that were used by them deactivated the burglar alarms, thereby preventing any passersby or residents nearby from taking notice. The stolen vehicles would then be driven off to places where they have stationed receivers who act as agents in the racket,” an officer said.

These agents, who operate in various areas including Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore and Coimbatore, have been entrusted with allegedly preparing fake registration documents for each of the stolen vehicles to be sold to customers, many unmindful of the racket. The gang also used to purportedly remove various parts of the stolen vehicles and sell them off.

Among the set of electronic gadgets that have been allegedly confiscated from the accused is an imported Chinese-made device that was purportedly used by the gang to hack into the encryption system used in car immobilisers (electronic security devices which prevents automobile engines from running without the correct key). A chip analyser, which allegedly was used to neutralise the central locking system and burglar alarm, and a battery-operated cutting machine intended to break open the vehicle’s quarter window and gain access were also recovered, the sleuths said.

The law enforcers point out that the confiscation of these devices has proved to be an eye-opener of sorts for many by providing a glimpse into the evolving techniques that are being employed by criminal gangs. The case has also amplified the need to remain ahead in terms of expertise in technology.