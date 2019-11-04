Gang rape: three men arrested

The Kadinamkulam police have arrested three men involved in the alleged abduction and gang rape of a minor girl.

The accused have been identified as Sojan (24), Abhilash (25) and Tomy (23), all from the coastal villages of Mariyanad.

The police had on Saturday arrested another accused, Niranjan (21) of Santhipuram.

Man-missing case

According to the police, the four of them had abducted the girl while she was on her way to hostel from school on Thursday.

They had allegedly taken her to a house in Puthukurichi and gang raped her.

On failing to reach the hostel, the authorities alerted the police who registered a man-missing case.

Next day morning

The gang had left her at Kazhakuttom on Friday morning.

The Thumba Police identified her when she waiting at the bus stand in Stationkadavu.

She revealed the ordeal to the police personnel. A team led by Kadinamkulam SHO Vinod Kumar and SI Abhilash tracked down the accused.