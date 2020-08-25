Ganeshotsav ends with low-key immersion

Immersion of Ganesha idols at Shanghumughom marks the conclusion of Ganeshotsav celebrations organised by the Ganeshotsav Trust Committee here on Tuesday.

The three-day truncated celebrations focussed on pujas and rituals and avoided any pomp in line with the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Cultural meetings and processions with towering Ganesha idols gave way to smaller idols.

Prayers were offered to the idol at East Fort for nine days. Lamp was lit at the Pazhavangady Ganapathi temple and coconut broken before the idols in the city headed towards Shanghumughom.

Idols at Varkala, Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Vamanapuram, Kattakada, and Kilimanoor were immersed in the respective constituencies after the three-day pujas.