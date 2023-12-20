ADVERTISEMENT

Funds sanctioned for buses for seven schools

December 20, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

₹1.65 crore has been sanctioned for the purchase of the school buses for Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of children travelling in a school bus in Kerala | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Administrative sanction of ₹1.65 crore has been received for purchasing buses for seven schools in the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, MLA and Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

The buses will be bought for Government Upper Primary School, Palkulangara; Government Teacher Training Institute, Manacaud; St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Poonthura; Government Lower Primary School, Vallakkadavu; St. Joseph’s Lower Primary School, Kochuveli; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Vettucaud; and Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Manacaud.

Last year, buses had been purchased for the following schools at an expense of ₹67 lakh: Government Model High School Lower Primary School, Thycaud; Government Upper Primary School, Beemapally; St. Peter’s Lower Primary School, Shanghumughom; and Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill.

The Minister said that by sanctioning buses for schools, including those in the coastal belt, the public education sector would be able to attract more students.

