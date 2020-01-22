Thiruvananthapuram

Funds for Vattiyurkavu revamp

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved ₹76.37 crore for developmental projects in the Vattiyurkavu constituency. Out of this, ₹43.29 crore is for Peroorkada flyover project, ₹27.04 crore is for the rehabilitation package for shopkeepers as part of the Vattiyurkavu junction development, and ₹60.4 crore for the Central Polytechnic College. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, said the decision by KIFFB would aid the development of the areas.

Jan 22, 2020

