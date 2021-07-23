Fund swindling: Corpn. to seek probe

Thiruvananthapuram

23 July 2021 01:11 IST

BJP seeks CBI investigation into diversion of Scheduled Castes welfare funds

A special meeting of the city Corporation has decided to demand that the State government order an investigation by a special team into the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for beneficiaries for educational and other purposes under a sub-office of the Department of Scheduled Castes Development functioning out of the city Corporation office.

Special meeting

The special council meeting was convened following a demand raised by the councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The council meeting was disrupted multiple times with the BJP councillors trooping into the well holding placards and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

After the misappropriation came to light, the Scheduled Castes Development Officer had filed a complaint with the police against the two employees allegedly involved.

The Museum police registered a case and took senior clerk U. Rahul into custody.

Corpn.-level team

The council also decided to appoint a Corporation-level probe team consisting of Welfare standing committee chairperson S. Salim, Works standing committee chairperson D.R. Anil, BJP councillor M.R. Gopan and United Democratic Front councillor Padmakumar.