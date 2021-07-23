Thiruvananthapuram

Fund swindling: Corpn. to seek probe

A special meeting of the city Corporation has decided to demand that the State government order an investigation by a special team into the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for beneficiaries for educational and other purposes under a sub-office of the Department of Scheduled Castes Development functioning out of the city Corporation office.

Special meeting

The special council meeting was convened following a demand raised by the councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The council meeting was disrupted multiple times with the BJP councillors trooping into the well holding placards and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

After the misappropriation came to light, the Scheduled Castes Development Officer had filed a complaint with the police against the two employees allegedly involved.

The Museum police registered a case and took senior clerk U. Rahul into custody.

Corpn.-level team

The council also decided to appoint a Corporation-level probe team consisting of Welfare standing committee chairperson S. Salim, Works standing committee chairperson D.R. Anil, BJP councillor M.R. Gopan and United Democratic Front councillor Padmakumar.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 1:12:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/fund-swindling-corpn-to-seek-probe/article35480238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY