Fund swindling: Corpn. to seek probe

A special meeting of the city Corporation has decided to demand that the State government order an investigation by a special team into the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for beneficiaries for educational and other purposes under a sub-office of the Department of Scheduled Castes Development functioning out of the city Corporation office.
Special meeting
The special council meeting was convened following a demand raised by the councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The council meeting was disrupted multiple times with the BJP councillors trooping into the well holding placards and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.
After the misappropriation came to light, the Scheduled Castes Development Officer had filed a complaint with the police against the two employees allegedly involved.
The Museum police registered a case and took senior clerk U. Rahul into custody.
Corpn.-level team
The council also decided to appoint a Corporation-level probe team consisting of Welfare standing committee chairperson S. Salim, Works standing committee chairperson D.R. Anil, BJP councillor M.R. Gopan and United Democratic Front councillor Padmakumar.