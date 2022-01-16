Functioning of departments under lens at Thiruvananthapuram CPI(M) meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 January 2022 10:00 IST

Resolution at party district conference calls upon people to remain alert against anti-farmer policies pushed by Central government

The style of functioning of a number of government departments has reportedly come under fire at the CPI(M) district conference, which is under way at Parassala.

Delegates attending the conference have reportedly levelled criticism at the police and Industries departments and the Departments of Health and Local Self-Government. Offices under the Health department have become inaccessible to the public, delegates alleged.

Meanwhile, two of the delegates, including I. B. Satheesh, MLA, tested positive for COVID-19.

New committee

The three-day district conference, which opened on Friday, will come close to a close on Sunday. The new district committee also will be elected on the final day.

The CPI(M) district conference passed a resolution on Saturday urging the Central government to provide assistance to the NRI welfare measures undertaken by the State government. While Kerala has formulated several schemes for their welfare, the Centre had done little for the welfare of this group, which is now facing a crisis, it said.

The resolution slammed the Centre for failing to announce a relief package for NRIs. It also urged the Centre to reinstate the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs at the earliest.

In another resolution, the CPI(M) district conference called upon the people to remain alert against the anti-farmer policies pushed by the BJP-led Central government. Forced to withdraw the three controversial farm laws, the Centre is now trying to gift control of the farm sector to the corporates through other means, the resolution said.

It cited the SBI-Adani Capital tie-up for co-lending to farmers as a prime example in this direction. Such a collaboration is also being pursued on the one hand when, on the other, attempts are being made to destroy the primary cooperative societies that are being helpful to the farmers, it alleged.

Tributes to farmers

The district conference also paid glowing tributes to the farmers who led a marathon struggle against the farm laws and forced their withdrawal. The district conference also passed a resolution seeking wide support for the two-day countrywide strike called by trade unions on February 23 and 24 against the “anti-people, anti-worker policies” of the Central government.

The country is currently passing through a phase where flawed central policies have upset the lives of the ordinary people, a resolution said.