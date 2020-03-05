Fronts spar over land allotment

Thiruvananthapuram

05 March 2020 00:43 IST

Row in House over ‘granting public land for political offices’

The government and the Opposition sparred with each other in the Assembly over the grant of public land for political offices.

Congress legislator P.T. Thomas said the Left Democratic Front government had arm-twisted the University of Kerala into handing over eight cents of land to the nearby AKG Centre. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the accusation false. He said the A.K. Antony government had allotted the land to the centre.

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma hit back at the Opposition by stating that the previous UDF governments had brazenly grabbed public land to erect Congress offices in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The DCC office in Kollam stands on two acres of public land allotted to it by the previous Congress government.

Similarly, Congress gave itself a scenic hill at Neyyar Dam to set up the Rajiv Gandhi Research and Study Centre.

The Opposition took umbrage, and tempers flared when John Fernandez, the MLA nominated by the LDF from the Anglo Indian community, alleged that the Air India had purchased paintings by A.K. Antony’s wife at excessive rates when the UPA government was in power.

MLA’s clarification

Congress MLA K.C. Joseph requested Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to expunge the accusation from Assembly records.

He sought said that Ms. Elizabeth had sold Air India two paintings for ₹2.5 lakh and the amount had benefited a charity in her name.