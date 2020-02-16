From discarded coir pith, emerged a kitchen bin

Around two and a half decades ago, Joshy Cherian quit his job as a botany professor, bought a piece of land at Anthiyur, near Pollachi, to become a farmer. But the challenging geography and water scarcity proved to be roadblocks. He noticed that large amounts of coir pith, thrown out as waste from de-fibreing units, was being burned in those regions.

“I thought of ideas to make use of this material. It later became by PhD thesis, as I found a method to process it, clean it and compact it into brick form. I landed upon an export opportunity for this, as the material was much sought after for home garden and similar uses in Australia and other countries,” says Mr. Cherian.

The humidity factor

It was this experience with processing coir pith that came in handy for him in developing the kitchen bins and inoculum, now being used by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and other local bodies for decentralised waste management. Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the three-day National Conference of Cities for Zero Waste, organised by the city Corporation, he said the high humidity in Kerala was a challenge for wet waste management.

“If moisture is not maintained correctly, bad odour will emanate from the bin because of the humidity. The coir pith, one kilogram of which can absorb 10 kg of water, comes in handy here. Earlier, we had experimented with holes-ridden cement bags, because aeration is needed for processing waste. Later, we tried a plastic bucket, but rats damaged them. Now we use a polypropylene material. The pilot project was in 2,000 houses in Thiruvananthapuram, four years ago. It was soon expanded,” he says.

He says that changing the mindset of the public, to make them realise the importance of processing their own household waste, is the success of any decentralised model.

“In the first level, the public, passionate about environment and waste management, adopts it easily. But, the next level is the key. In Kerala, because this has now almost become a mandatory situation, we are seeing such large numbers of kitchen bin adoption. The convenience of use, in the end, decides how many would adopt it,” he says.