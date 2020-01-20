From cubicles to the cricket pitch

The weekends are supposed to be quiet and calm inside the Technopark campus.

But staccato clapping and loud cheering breaks the serene atmosphere. A cricket match is in progress in the ground on the campus and is being played with all exuberance and energy.

For the past 17 years, the Technopark Super League (TSL) has kept the techies away from cubicles during the weekends at this time of the year. Over the years, the tournament has grown in stature and has become highly competitive.

From a modest 14-team knock-out tournament — when it was first conceived to break the monotony of work and build harmony — it has now become a mega tournament involving 147 teams and takes almost five months to finish.

“Every year, the number of participating teams has seen a steady increase. But this year saw the highest ever participation with 147 teams,” said Pramod of Murugan Cricket Club that conducts the tournament. Almost all major companies like Infosys, TCS, UST Global, Allianz, SunTech and RRD take part in the tournament.

Some IT majors have former State players on their rolls and it is the presence of these cricketers that makes the games competitive.

On turf wicket

The matches are played on turf wicket with tennis ball.

The duration of a match is eight overs. Nearly seven to eight matches are held in a day. This year’s tournament will be held in three phases.

The first phase involves 81 teams who are selected based on their performance in the previous year. Eight teams will qualify for the second phase that will be played among 48 teams.

The final phase or champions round will involve 32 teams based on previous year’s standing and the 16 teams who will qualify from second phase. The champions round will be a league-cum-knock out affair. Allianz White is the defending champion and UST Global the runner-up.

Woman’s league

Last year, for the first time ever, a women’s league involving 21 team was conducted. Following its success, the second edition will be played along with the men’s tournament. And more teams are expected to take part in it.