Free treatment for multiple sclerosis patients

Free treatment will be provided to those affected by multiple sclerosis at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The treatment will be provided as part of the Anuyatra project being implemented by the Social Justice Department through the Kerala Social Security Mission.

The government has given sanction for ₹93.33 lakh for the project to treat multiple sclerosis, which affects the brain and spinal cord, Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja said.

The project that will be implemented in the city in the first phase will be extended to other medical colleges too later.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. It is one of the 21 disabilities included in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. If not identified early enough and treated, people may lose the ability to walk and become bedridden.

It is important to identify the symptoms in the ages between 15 and 45 and get treatment. It, however, is difficult and expensive, and it is against this backdrop that the government has come up with the free treatment project.

Applications for treatment have to be submitted through a special software developed by the KSSM. Those eligible will be selected from the applicants and provided treatment. A medical board will evaluate their progress every six months and ensure continual treatment.