Free ecology from impact of technology: Governor

Contemporary society faces the question of how the environment can be freed from the ill-effects inflicted on it by modern technology, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said.

The Governor was inaugurating the 45th all-India sociological conference at the University of Kerala, Karyavattom campus, on Friday. While technology had aided progress, paradoxically it had also hindered the advance of society by damaging the environment.

Technology was such a widely accepted blessing that its negative impacts were seen as inevitable by-products of life. “And, we realise the perils of such impacts only after enduring the heaviest blows,” he said.

While immigration had exposed Kerala to an international way of life, improving lifestyle, education and health, it took the State years to become aware of environmental damage.

“Our building technologies, our preferred energy sources, our food habits, health issues, our concepts of gender justice, inclusion, and our rising intolerance to several ideologies need to be discussed, since all these have directly or indirectly contributed to the damage suffered by our environment,” Mr. Khan said.

The theme of the 45th conference, organised by the Indian Sociological Society (ISS) and the department of sociology of the university which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, is ‘Environment, culture and development – Discourses and intersections.’

ISS president Indira R. presided. University of Kerala Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai; Antony Palackal, head, department of sociology, University of Kerala; and K.H. Babujan, syndicate member, spoke.