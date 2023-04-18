ADVERTISEMENT

Four shops gutted in fire at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram

April 18, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The fire is estimated to have originated from a tea shop, after a cooking gas cylinder burst

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue service personnel fighting a fire that engulfed four shops behind the East Fort bus stand in Tiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Four shops were completely gutted in a major fire that broke at the city bus stand near East Fort around noon on Tuesday. A total of six fire engines, rushed to the spot from nearby fire stations, took over an hour to bring the fire under control.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the fire is estimated to have originated from a tea shop, after a cooking gas cylinder burst.

ALSO READ
State to go for fire audit to avoid fire mishaps

Officials at the Chenkalchoola Fire Station said that the first report of fire was received at 12.05 p.m, following which three fire engines each were sent from the Chenkalchoola and Chacka fire stations. Those who were in the area when the fire broke out said the fire was preceded by a bursting sound, which is assumed to be from the gas cylinder. Personnel in an emergency vehicle from the station, who were in the area, had noticed the fire immediately after it broke out and alerted the fire station, which aided in the swift response.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

People were shifted away from near the shop and the bus bay by the time the fire engines began the operation to put out the fire. The fire had spread from the tea shop to a lottery vending shop and two mobile sales and service shops located close to it.

All the four shops were completely gutted by the time the fire was doused. Residents and shopkeepers from the area as well as employees from the KSRTC depot nearby joined in the efforts to douse the fire quickly before it spread to the nearby shops in the crowded commercial area. The losses sustained in the fire across the four shops is yet to be ascertained. No one was injured.

Transport Minister Antony Raju and General Education Minister V.Sivankutty visited the area and assessed the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US