Four NoRKs positive in capital

Four Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday. All of these are imported cases. One of the four patients, a 27-year-old Kuwait returnee from Pettah, has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Parippally, Kollam.

After arriving at the Cochin International Airport along with four friends on June 16, they were taken to a quarantine centre at Punalur. He and one of his friends were shifted to the Punalur taluk hospital after developing symptoms on June 20.

A couple, aged 33 and 27 years, from Powdikonam also tested positive on the day. They returned from New Delhi on a special train on June 9 and were in home quarantine. They have been admitted to the General Hospital.

An assistant sub-inspector and a civil police officer, attached to the City Traffic police, who came in contact with the couple during a vehicle inspection at Ulloor on June 21, have been directed to go into quarantine.

The fourth patient is a 29-year-old Kaimanam native who came from Dammam on a flight on June 20. A mechanic, he came to Thiruvananthapuram for treating a head injury.

Following his arrival, he was taken to the General Hospital as he exhibited symptoms. After obtaining his swab samples, the authorities shifted him to the COVID-19 first-line treatment centre at the Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College and Hospital, Karakkonam, on the same day.

Meanwhile, the district administration has released the patient route map of the security guard at the Government MCH here who was diagnosed with the disease on Monday. He was reportedly engaged in crowd management in the hospital casualty, main gate, cardiology out-patient wing and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward.

Containment zones

Karikkakom and Kadakampally wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been made containment zones. The district authorities removed 10 wards in Kattakada grama panchayat from the containment zone list.

The City police registered a case against a COVID-19-infected Vanchiyoor native who concealed his medical history upon arrival from Chennai on a flight on June 21. He tested positive subsequently. He flew to Chennai from Qatar on June 10 and tested positive two days later, following which he was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, he was discharged without recovering from the illness. He managed to board a flight to Thiruvananthapuram and went to his ancestral house upon his arrival. He revealed his medical history after being questioned by police officers and health workers later.

Trip sheets

The police also introduced trip sheets for autorickshaws to maintain the details and contact details of passengers. The public can raise complaints regarding drivers who violate the rule at 0471-2558731 or 2558732.