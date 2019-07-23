Four more waste collection hubs to be opened

Hardly a month after the opening of a dry waste segregated collection hub in Sasthamangalam, its success has prompted the city Corporation to come up with more such hubs in different parts of the city.

Getting ready to be opened in the next few weeks are collection hubs in four more places – near Museum junction, near Ayurveda college, in Kazhakuttam and near the University College in Palayam.

Segregated

The collection hub facilitates segregated depositing of glass, paper, footwear, bags, plastic, broken glass pieces, cloth and metal waste.

Corporation workers will be appointed at the hub, which will function round the clock.

The Corporation has also announced gifts for those who upload selfies from the selfie point here to the Smart Trivandrum mobile application.

A questionnaire on waste management is also available here for the public, on completing which they can win gifts.

Except the one in Palayam, the three others will be constructed using the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of private parties.

The hub near Museum and Ayurveda College will be sponsored by Rotary Club, the one in Kazhakuttam will be sponsored by a private company.

“We have received a massive response for the collection hub at Sasthamangalam. Till date, two truckloads of various kinds of waste have been transported from here to recovery and recycle facilities. We have accepted even waste from those outside the Corporation area. People from some nearby panchayats and municipalities have also been coming here to deposit waste,” said an official of the city Corporation’s health wing.

With the opening of more dry waste collection hubs across the city, the perennial complaint from residents regarding lack of waste bins in public places could be addressed.

45 locations

In addition to the hub, material recovery centres are functioning at 45 locations in the city as per a calender published by the Corporation for periodic collection of dry waste.