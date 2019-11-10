Four killed in car-lorry collision

Four persons, including a spiritual leader, were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a container lorry near Attingal on Saturday.

The accident took place at Alamcode by around 2.30 p.m. when the car was headed towards Kayamkulam from Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased were identified as Swami Harihara Chaithanya, 81, the pontiff of the Amba Ashram in Kayamkulam, Rajan Babu, 63, of Mavelikkara, Rao, a retired railway superintendent, and his son Anuraj, both of who hailed from Oachira.

According to the police, the group is believed to have been returning after conducting puja rituals at an ashram in Neyyar Dam. Eyewitnesses have told the police that the car, driven by Anuraj, was proceeding at a high speed and collided with the lorry while purportedly overtaking another vehicle. The police have also not ruled out the possibility of the driver dozing off. The driver of the container lorry fled from the scene.

The car was left completely mangled, requiring the efforts of personnel from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services to recover the bodies. The bodies are being kept at the mortuary of the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.