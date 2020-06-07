Four COVID-19 cases in capital

The capital district on Sunday reported four more cases of COVID-19, all of which were diagnosed in men who came from outside the State in recent times.

The SARS-CoV-2 infection was diagnosed in two Attingal natives, aged 34 years and 39 years, both returning from Abu Dhabi; a 24-year-old Neyyattinkara native who came from Hyderabad on a domestic flight; and a 38-year-old man from Karakkonam who returned from Thanjavur.

While 77 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the district, three Thiruvananthapuam natives are hospitalised in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Malappuram.

The district administration also quarantined 846 people as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts. With this, the number of people who were being closely monitored has gone up to 13,899. As many as 316 completed the mandated self-isolation period. Thirty-six symptomatic people were hospitalised on the day. As many as 1,606 people have currently been lodged in 52 corona care centres.

The inter-State border at Inchivila continues to witness an influx of returnees from other States. A total of 153 people crossed the border. Of them, 143 came from Tamil Nadu. Others include those who came from Karnataka and Telangana.

57 booked

While a total lockdown was observed on Sunday, the City police booked 57 people under provisions of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. Forty-two vehicles were also seized. Besides, 111 people were booked for failing to wear masks outdoors.