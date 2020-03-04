Thiruvananthapuram

Forum questions timing of KU Academic Council meet

The Save Education Forum has questioned the propriety of convening the meeting of the Kerala University’s Academic Council on Wednesday with around half of the Faculty Boards yet to meet to discuss crucial topics.

In a statement, the organisation said that Board of Studies and Faculty Boards were hurriedly constituted this year and meetings of many held without adequate notice.

Notably, the proposals for syllabus revisions that are expected to be implemented during the next academic year have not been finalised yet so as to be accorded final approval by the Academic Council.

Under the circumstances, the meeting is unlikely to serve its purpose and convening another Academic Council session to deliberate upon the pending issues would incur tremendous expenditure.

Under the three-tier university system, the Faculty Boards are mandated to discuss and endorse the recommendations of the Board of Studies before referring them to the Academic Council.

