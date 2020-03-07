Forum demands law for PSC question papers in Malayalam

The Aikya Malayala Prasthanam has demanded that the State government frame a law making it compulsory for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) to prepare question papers for all PSC examinations in Malayalam also.

In a statement, the forum urged the government, the Legislative Assembly, and the leaderships of political parties to get such a Bill passed in the current session of the House.

The prelims of the first Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) exams held on February 22 has underlined the importance of providing questions in the mother tongue, the forum said.

State policy

“Many candidates who sat for the exam faced hardship as the questions were provided only in English.

After the exams, several of them also contacted members of the forum to say that they now understood the gravity of the issue,” the forum said in a statement. “We understand from legal experts that the government can frame a law in this regard. Parliament decides the Union Public Service Commission exam policy and the respective State Assemblies decide the policies in States,” it said.

The Aikya Malayala Prasthanam had organised a sustained agitation during August and September last demanding that the PSC provide question papers for all PSC exams, including KAS, in Malayalam also.