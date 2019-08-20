Former school staffheld for fund diversion

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested a former employee of Government Higher Secondary School, Kilimanoor, for alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to ₹30.27 lakh.

Riyaz Kalam of Thattathumala, who used to work as a clerk in the school, was arrested by a team led by Vigilance Thiruvananthapuram unit Dy.SP Abdul Wahab on Monday, following which he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to an official release, the prime accused allegedly siphoned off the funds between July 2011 and October 2015.

The misappropriated funds were meant for disbursing salary and PF loan among employees, and scholarship, lump-sum grants and stipend among students.

Second accused

The then headmaster, K. Rajan, who allegedly assisted the accused in smuggling school documents, including acquittance register, treasury bill book, provident fund applications, office circulars, scholarship register and special fees register, is the second accused in the case.