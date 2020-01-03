Forest range officer succumbs to injuries

The Attappady Forest Range Officer who suffered grievous injuries after her jeep fell into a river at Attappady on Christmas eve died on Thursday.

Range officer Sharmila Jayaram, 32, had been under treatment at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna since December 24.

Her driver, Ubaid, 27, from Mukkali, had died a few days ago.

The accident

She was returning from the Mukkali forest station to Agali when the accident occurred.

Her vehicle had skidded off the Chemmannur bridge and fell into the Bhavani. She had got trapped inside the submerged jeep for over 15 minutes.

Ms. Jayaram never regained consciousness after the accident.

Her body was brought to the Forest Divisional Office at Mannarkkad after postmortem at Government Taluk Hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The body was then taken to her house at Pallippuram, near Government Mercy College, Palakkad.

Homage

The body will be brought to Municipal Town Hall here on Friday morning.

Top forest officers, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force P.K. Kesavan, will pay homage to her at Town Hall.

The cremation will take place at Aivar Madhom, Pampady, on Friday afternoon.

Ms. Jayaram is survived by husband Vinod Pandyan, who is a Central Excise officer, and four-year-old son Rayan.