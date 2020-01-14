Forest Dept. inducts fire fighting vehicles

The Forest Department on Monday added muscle to its forest fire-fighting capability by inducting two modern fire responder vehicles into its fleet.

Forest Minister K. Raju flagged off the vehicles which, initially, would be deployed at the Central Circle, Thrissur, and the Eastern Circle, Palakkad. The induction of similar forest fire-fighting vehicles will be considered for other districts as well after assessing the vehicle operations, the Minister said.

Narrow tracks

According to the Department, the vehicles are capable of negotiating the narrow and rough tracks inside forests. Their pumps, which employ a German technology, can spray water at a distance of 100 metres.

In addition to being fitted out with tanks that can carry 450 litres of water, the vehicles also have on board fire suits and other firefighting equipment. Other facilities include sirens and search lights. The vehicles, which cost the Forest Department ₹59 lakh, can also be used to supply water to remote tribal settlements during summer.

P. K. Kesavan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, and other senior officers were present.

Modern methods

A group of volunteers active in fighting forest fires has called for modernising the forest fire-fighting capabilities of the Forest Department.

The Fire Free Forest Kerala, in a representation to P. K. Kesavan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, urged the department to modernise and review existing protocols for fire-fighting.

“Modern technological methods like drones to monitor forests and outbreak of fires is the need of the hour,” the group said.

There is also a need to step up awareness among the public, decision makers and planners on the consequences of forest fires and the need to prevent them, they said.