Foot overbridge at East Fort a non-starter

More than five months after the stone was laid for the construction of a foot overbridge at East Fort junction, work is yet to begin as the company that took up the work did not find the Kerala Road Fund Board’s terms regarding ownership and rights of advertisement on the bridge favourable.

The one at East Fort was to be the third foot overbridge to be constructed by the city Corporation, under a public-private partnership arrangement.

‘Complete control’

Sun Infrastructure is constructing it as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, with the Corporation allowing the company to use the space for advertisement.

According to the company officials, the road fund board has insisted on retaining complete control over the bridge after construction.

Heritage zone

“As per our agreement with the Corporation, since we are bearing the entire cost of the bridge, we were to have advertisement rights on the bridge to recoup our money. The bridge in front of the Cotton Hill School and the one to be completed soon near St. Mary’s School, Pattom, are under the model. However, at East Fort, the road fund board has insisted on complete authority over the bridge. We are supposed to place advertisements as per their conditions. At East Fort, we already have limitations in advertising because the design is different, to match the heritage zone and the fort nearby,” said Nazeem, Director of Sun Infrastructure.

He said the condition that the construction has to be completed within 60 days was also impossible for the company, as it is expected to take a minimum of six months.

Mayor’s response

Mayor K. Sreekumar said that the issues regarding the road fund board as well as the KSRTC had almost been sorted out, and the construction of the foot overbridge would begin soon.