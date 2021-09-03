Food Safety officials inspect three fish markets

Consumers suspect chemical-laced fish, rapid test on samples in two markets yields negative result

The enforcement wing of the Food Safety Department conducted inspections at three fish markets in the district on Friday morning.

The inspections at the Pothencode, Venjaramoodu, and Aryanad markets were held following complaints by consumers of possible sale of chemical-laced fish. Thirty samples were inspected using rapid test kits that detect the presence of formalin and ammonia used to prevent fish from decay.

At the Pothencode and the Venjaramoodu markets, the inspections held at 7 a.m. failed to detect the presence of any chemicals.

Inadequate ice

However, food safety officials found that traders were selling fish without storing it in adequate ice, and issued warnings to them. One kg of ice is required to store one kg of fish. Only ice should be used to prevent fish from decay, the officials said. Samples of ice were also tested but no presence of chemicals was detected.

The sand trick

Some sellers tend to sprinkle sand on fish before sale to give the impression that it is fresh. Sprinkling of sand will cause germs in it to contaminate the fish, they said.

Flesh that sinks upon touch, fish with sunken eyes, colourless fins, and the inners of the fish coming out from split-open stomach are signs of decayed fish, the officials said.

Most of the fish in the markets was from other States and preserved in ice. However, local fresh fish too could be seen, more than during the lockdown period when fish from States as far as away as Gujarat made its way here.

Food safety licence

Fish traders should get a food safety licence or registration to sell fish, while fish commission agents should take a licence, they said.

Ten samples of fish had been taken for detailed investigation at the Government Analytical Food Testing Laboratory here, senior food safety officer A. Sakeer Hussain, who led the inspection, said. He was accompanied by food safety officials Indu V.S. and Arshita Basheer.

The inspections will continue in the coming days, Mr. Hussain said.