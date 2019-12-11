Food safety: joint inspection at city eateries every month

A joint inspection by the Health wing of the city Corporation and the Food Safety Department will be held every month.

This was decided at a meeting between officials of the Corporation health wing and the Food Safety Department on Tuesday to ensure that restaurants and eateries in the city served clean and safe food to customers. The Food Safety authorities will intimate the Corporation Secretary of the date of inspection every month. The eateries to be inspected will be decided on the day.

A monthly meeting presided over by Mayor K. Sreekumar and attended by Food Safety and Corporation officials would also be held, Alex K. Isaac, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Productive

Mr. Isaac said the inspection would be very productive with the municipal and food safety authorities coming together to act in the interests of public health.

Corporation Health standing committee chairperson I.P. Binu said inspections were conducted by the Corporation Health team in hospitals in the city. Warnings have been given under the operation called ‘Vegatha’ to keep the areas where food is prepared and served clean and hygienic, and keep food closed always.

Mr. Binu said the inspections were yielding positive results. Officials, he said, were asked to look into complaints every week.

The meeting was attended by Mayor K. Sreekumar, Food Safety Joint Commissioners, and the Corporation Secretary.