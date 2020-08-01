Food kits for coastal residents

The city Corporation will provide food kits to the residents of Poonthura and surrounding areas of the capital’s coastal region to help them tide over the crisis following the COVID-19- induced lockdown and ban on fishing. Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Mayor K. Sreekumar said the Corporation’s food kits, to be distributed through Consumerfed, would be supplied two weeks after the State government’s food kits were distributed.
“The Corporation will distribute food kits, each worth ₹1,000. The kits will have rice, pulses, oil, soaps, and other items of daily use. Since the State government is already distributing food kits, our initiative will begin two weeks after that,” said Mr. Sreekumar.
Plea for contributions
The Mayor requested the public to be part of the initiative to help the people residing in the coast. People may contribute through the website www.donatetmc.in. Contributions can be sent to the Consumerfed’s account in the Palayam branch of the Federal Bank (A/C no 10210200020231, IFSC FDRL0001021).
The civic body is also planning to launch an e-commerce portal to sell home-made products by city residents. Haritha Karma Senas will take care of the distribution of the products. Mr. Sreekumar said the initiative was being taken up because quite a large number of people who had lost their jobs during the lockdown had begun making products such as pickles at home to survive.
Details of portal
The Corporation would help the market and sell the products. For information on selling products in the portal, contact 9895532192.
