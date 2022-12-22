Food court adds to charm of flower show in Thiruvananthapuram

December 22, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Blooms in various hues are perhaps the high point of the Nagaravasantham flower show under way in the city, but delicacies from within Kerala and 12 other States too have been lined up to tickle the taste buds of visitors as part of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A food court, under the umbrella of Cafe Kudumbashree, has started functioning as part of Nagaravasantham, jointly organised by the Tourism department, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Kerala Rose Society, in association with the city Corporation. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the food court on Thursday by lighting the traditional lamp along with Kudumbashree women.

The Minister who tasted various dishes also joined the Kudumbashree women in a bit of cooking. The food court was an excellent opportunity to tuck into a variety of dishes from different parts of the country, he said, appealing to the people to try the flavours of India.

Besides dishes from various districts of the State, those from 12 other States are available at the food court. Women from the States concerned are lining up the dishes under the Cafe Kudumbashree brand.

The flower show has been witnessing a good turnout. On the first day of the show on Wednesday, entry to the public opened at 3 p.m. By evening, Kanakakkunnu and its premises were crowded. The mix of plants and installations offers visitors a different experience. The decorative lighting too adds to the atmosphere. There are lots of photo opportunities, including one of a Santa Claus in a yellow sleigh pulled by reindeers.

From Thursday, ticket counters for entry to the show began functioning. Entry will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight, and the show will continue till 1 a.m.