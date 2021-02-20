Follow pandemic protocol during Pongala: Collector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 February 2021 20:48 IST

Offering of pongala will not be allowed in public areas and roads

COVID-19 protocols have to be strictly followed for all functions related to the Attukal Pongala festival, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said. The devotees should take care to ensure physical distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitising of hands during visits to the temple.

She said sectoral magistrates had been deployed on special duty at the Attukal temple for the duration of the pongala festival. Offering of pongala would not be allowed in public areas and roads considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The temple administration also had to ensure this. The administration had informed that all rituals would be organised within the temple without any crowd.

No large groups

Physical distancing and other COVID-19 protocols had to be followed by the devotees offering pongala within their house compounds. The devotees should avoid visiting the temple in large groups after offering the pongala. Police force had been deployed on the temple premises to control the rush. The public should follow the instructions from the police, said the Collector.

The body temperature of devotees would be checked using thermal scanners before entering the temple. Sanitiser would also be provided. The police would also regulate the organising of events related to the festival in various parts of the city. New shops, other than the existing ones in the vicinity of the temple, would not be allowed to open.

A medical team would be available near the temple during all days of the festival. Toilet facilities had been arranged. The Collector said that green protocol had to be followed in the festival area.