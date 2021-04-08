Follow COVID protocols for exams: Health dept.

Students, parents told to avoid crowding, wear masks

With the SSLC and Plus Two examinations beginning in the State on Thursday, the Health Department has appealed to all concerned for strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Students, teachers, and school employees should wear N-95 or three-layer cloth mask. Hands should be washed thoroughly with soap for 20 seconds before entering the examination hall and on exiting it. Sanitisers should be made available in the examination hall. Windows of classrooms where examinations are conducted should be left open to ensure adequate ventilation. Physical distancing should be ensured while seating students.

Students with symptoms such as fever, cold and cough or those coming from households where people are in quarantine should be seated in a separate room for the examination. Classrooms, benches, and desks should be disinfected after the examination.

Students should bring drinking water and whatever is needed for the examination. Nothing should be shared with other students. Those with COVID-19 symptoms should use only the toilets allotted to them.

Students should exit the examination halls only in queues, and not crowd around with friends.

Students from containment zones or hotspots, those yet to complete quarantine, and those with minor symptoms of COVID-19 should inform the examination centre authorities about these in advance.

Parents should try not to accompany students. If need be, only one parent should accompany a student. They should wear masks, maintain distancing and not crowd around. They should wait in the vehicle in which they arrived till the exam is over. Parents and students should avoid visiting shops and bring along food and water.