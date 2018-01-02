Folk arts festival to begin on January 6

The 10th edition of ‘Utsavam’, the Kerala Folklore Festival featuring traditional art forms of the State, including dance and dance-based performances, and fusion of custom, costume, art and craft, will unfold at Town Square in Kannur on January 6.

From January 6 to 12, ‘Utsavam 2018’, to be organised at 28 select venues in all the 14 districts, will blend together the strands of timeless culture that manifest itself in a variety of vibrant dance, drama and songs.

Organised by Kerala Tourism in association with the Kerala Folklore Academy and the District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC), the event will give a fillip to traditional and ritualistic folk arts and will help in marketing the destination among tourists arriving in the State.

Over 5,000 artistes will present 350 art forms during the seven-day festival. Minister for Tourism and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran will kick off the 10th edition of Utsavam in the presence of Minister for Ports, Museum and Archives, Kadanapally Ramachandran at Town Square.

After the formal inauguration at 6 p.m., 10 eminent folk artistes will be honoured at the venue. The artistes are P.P. Kunjiramaperuvannan (Theyyam); P.K. Kariyan (Gadhika); K. Nanu (Poorakkali, Kolkali, Nadanpattu); K. Sivakumar (Kolkali); Sasi Janakala (exponent and manufacturer of Mazhamooli, a bamboo musical instrument); Sheeba Krishnakumar (Ashtapadiyattom); Britto Vincent (Chavittu Natakam); Prabalakumari (Kakkarissinatakam, Charadupinnikkali); Latha Namboodiri (Thiruvathirakkali, Oppana, Margamkali); and Thankaswamy (Paakkanaaraattam).

A specially choreographed programme ‘Navadhwani’ that strings together 264 artistes who are experts in as many as 20 different ritualistic folk art forms will be presented by the folklore academy.

Announcing the event calendar at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Surendran said the number of venues for the festival had been increased from 14 to 28 this year and the allocation from last year’s ₹1 crore to ₹2.32 crore. Director of Tourism P. Bal Kiran, who was present at the press meet, said the decision to increase the venues to 28 was taken in order to reach out to more people and tourists visiting the State.

Art forms, including Kolkali, Theyyam, Irulnritham, Ganabali, Paanaporatt, Kaakirinaatakam, Bhoothanum Thirayum, Thidambnrtham, Poorakali, Poopadathullal, Dharika Mayooranritham, Chimmanakali, Kothamooriyattam, Tholpaavakooth, Ayyappan Theeyaat, Nokkupaavavidya, Naadanpaattu, Kanakanritham, Mayilaattam, Sanghakali, Udukpaat, Badrakaali Theeyatt, Seethakali, Ashtapathiyattam, Kandaakarnanthira, Pakkanaaraattam, Cheruneeliyaattam and Charadupinnikali will be showcased at the fest.

Utsavam will be staged at three venues in Thiruvananthapuram, while Thrissur will have one, and the rest 12 districts will have two venues each. The venues in Thiruvananthapuram will be Sanghumughom, Kazhakuttam and Varkala Helipad, Ernakulam (Fort Kochi Vascodagama Square and Durbar Hall Ground) and Main Beach and Mananchira ground in Kozhikode.