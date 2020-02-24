Folk art festival gets under way

Showcasing Kerala’s rich and diverse folk art traditions, the seven-day Utsavam 2020 got off to a colourful start with Minister for Cooperation and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran honouring eminent artistes at the State-level inauguration of the cultural festival at Madavoorpara near here.

Over 5,000 artistes, representing a spectrum of folk and ethnic traditions that flourished in different parts of the State, are performing in the 12th edition of the festival, organised by Kerala Tourism jointly with Kerala Folklore Academy and District Tourism Promotion Councils.

Eminent actor Nedumudi Venu was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on Saturday, which was presided over by councillor Sindhu Sasi. Tourism Secretary Rani George and Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran were present.

A spectacular fusion of sight and sound to be staged at 28 venues across the State, the festival brings alive an array of ethnic and rural art forms, enthralling art lovers, connoisseurs and tourists.

Mannur Chandran (Porattu Kali), Parappil Karumban (Kakkarassi Natakam), Ambujakshi (Pulluvanpattu), Sister Immanuel Prakash (Margam Kali), Thambi Payyappalli (ChavittuNatakam), Shri Nazar Kappad (Mappilakala), Aruvi Arumughan (Paliyanritham), Rajamma Mullankuzhi (Parunthu kali), and Sreedevi Srikumar (Nadan Pattu) were honoured at the function.

The artistes being honoured and the performers for the festival were selected by a two-member panel comprising Folklore Academy Chairman, C.J. Kuttappan and Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the performance of Mathrukam-Penmayude paithrukam, conceived by Pramod Payyanur. The festival provides a platform to State’s traditional folk arts, many of which are on the verge of being pushed to oblivion.