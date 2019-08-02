Focus on better livelihoods

Kudumbashree is observing this financial year as the ‘Year of Livelihood’ with the aim of securing a decent income for its members.

The livelihood campaign aims at mobilising maximum people from the Kudumbashree community development societies (CDSs) and giving them skill training to secure employment or start a microenterprise in the production or service sector in order to become self-sufficient.

Kudumbashree is focussing on Arise (Acquiring resilience and identity through self-employment), a livelihood programme in the post-flood scenario, that aims at providing skilling and placement to 50,000 people.

Under Arise, interested people in CDSs are given skill training in one of 10 trades so that they can start multi-task teams and go in for wage employment or start self-employment ventures. Attempts are also made to attach them to contracting groups.

Outreach

Steps are also being taken to reach out to marginalised people such as Ashraya beneficiaries and bring them under the livelihood campaign.

In the construction sector, Kudumbashree is looking to cement its reputation as a reliable micro-contracting group.

Construction projects such as the third phase of a project sponsored by the Ramoji Rao Film City for the flood-hit, one by Hudco, and so on being undertaken by Kudumbashree had earned them a reputation for honest work, and employing local labour, says Niranjana N.S., Programme Officer, Microenterprise and Marketing, Kudumbashree.

It is also taking up construction projects such as building cow sheds and compost pits in houses under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Suchitwa Mission has also approached Kudumbashree for building Thumboormuzhi model waste management units.

After the success of Kudumbashree’s software-supported parking system for Railways in Thiruvananthapuram and Tripunithura stations, extension of the system to other railway stations is on the cards. It is also eyeing a smart parking system for the Kochi Metro.

Nutrimix

Besides upgrading all Nutrimix units and increasing turnover of 242 units, Kudumbashree will brand value-added products such as Nutrimix cookies, curry powder, and ‘puttu podi’ this year, says Ms. Niranjana. One of the aims is to provide 30 days of employment every month.