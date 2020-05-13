Thiruvananthapuram

FM rejects Centre’s new package

The ₹20,000-crore Central package does not have any component that will directly put cash into the hands of the people, said Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Wednesday.

Dr. Isaac said shops, industries and other institutions would resume work only on enhancing the spending capacity of the people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks would give more loans. This was no solution. Banks have been entrusted with disbursing loans for ₹3 lakh crore to MSMEs, but banks seem to have stopped lending since the crisis began. Kerala had proposed an interest waiver and an extension of repayment of loans for farmers and the MSMEs, for which it would have to apportion ₹1.75 lakh crore. It has not been included in the package, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:14:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/fm-rejects-centres-new-package/article31577322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY