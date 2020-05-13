FM rejects Centre’s new package

The ₹20,000-crore Central package does not have any component that will directly put cash into the hands of the people, said Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Wednesday.

Dr. Isaac said shops, industries and other institutions would resume work only on enhancing the spending capacity of the people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks would give more loans. This was no solution. Banks have been entrusted with disbursing loans for ₹3 lakh crore to MSMEs, but banks seem to have stopped lending since the crisis began. Kerala had proposed an interest waiver and an extension of repayment of loans for farmers and the MSMEs, for which it would have to apportion ₹1.75 lakh crore. It has not been included in the package, he said.