Flyer bitten by stray dog at Thiruvananthapuram airport; authorities seek help from civic authorities to rein in menace

An increasing stray dog menace in the Adani-controlled Thiruvananthapuram international airport has forced the airport authorities to seek help from civic authorities to control the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger was bitten by a stray dog at the airport on Tuesday. The incident occurred outside the international terminal, after which the flyer had to cancel his trip.

He was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital after administering first aid at the airport itself for vaccination. Later, the passenger who was about to board an Air Arabia flight to Sharjah cancelled his trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport authorities said that stray dog menace in and around the terminals of the airport is increasing despite various measures taken against it.

“It is true that stray dogs continue to pose a severe threat to passengers, staff, and the general public in the airport. We have certain limitations in controlling their numbers. We have informed the civic authorities, who assured us that they will look into the issue,” said sources from the airport.

“A veterinary team also inspected the airport premises on Wednesday following the bite incident,” they added.

According to sources, food availability seems to be the main reason behind the increasing number of dogs taking shelter on the airport premises. Many people, including passengers and persons who are there to see off or receive their relatives, feed the animals, despite several requests by the authorities against it, said the sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.