Flower show from today

Kerala Tourism’s 14-day annual flower show ‘Vasantholsavam 2019-20’ that will offer a visual bonanza to citizens and tourists will commence in Kanakakunnu palace and Sooryakanthi exhibition grounds on Saturday.

Besides the mesmerising sight of over 10,000 flowers, the visitors can look for exhibition cum sale of agricultural produces, an exhibition of rare herbs and medicinal plants, food festival, direct experiences of tribal lifestyle and art forms and trade fair in the fest organised in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council.

Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan will inaugurate the annual flower show at a function in Nishagandhi auditorium at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside.

The Government is not providing any funds for the flower show and it is being organised through sponsorship. “Last year, the income was ₹1.21 crore and we expect more participation and revenue this year as more government departments had joined hands,” Mr. Surendran said at a press meet.

The entry to the venue is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the ticket is priced ₹50 for adults and ₹20 for children. Group tickets are available on discount for school students. Various contests had also been organised in connection with the fest.