‘Flotilla’ ready for diners

The renovated floating restaurant ‘Flotilla’ of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) at the Veli Tourist Village will be thrown open for diners on Tuesday evening.

The floating restaurant, that has been renovated at a cost of ₹50 lakh provided by Kerala Tourism, will be commissioned by Minister for Tourism and Devaswom, Kadampally Surendran in the presence of Shashi Tharoor, MP, V. S. Sivakumar, MLA, Mayor K. Sreekumar and others.

The works were undertaken by the KTDC after water seeped into the restaurant and it had to be closed down. The restaurant has a ferro-cement basement and the walls are made of wood. The entrance to the restaurant, one of the attractions of the tourist village, is through the walkway that is floating in the water. On the 3,056 sq ft ground floor, 56 can dine in 14 tables and 28 can dine in the seven tables in the 675 sq ft second floor.

Further details can be had at 9400008748.