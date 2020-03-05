Flash strike: human rights panel takes suo motu case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 March 2020 00:41 IST

Flash strikes, road blockades will not be allowed, says Collector after emergency meeting

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu in view of the intense hardship faced by the general public following a flash strike by the KSRTC staff in the city on Wednesday. Surendran T., a resident of Kachani, collapsed and died as he could not be shifted to the hospital on time.

A former auto driver, Mr. Surendran had reached East Fort by 11 a.m., but was stranded there along with hundreds of other passengers. Around 2 p.m. he developed uneasiness and collapsed at the bus bay at East Fort. A nurse who was waiting for the bus services to resume administered first aid, but it did not suffice.

Ambulance trapped

According to local shopkeepers, attempts to move Mr. Surendran to the hospital were delayed. The ambulance was trapped in the traffic snarl cased by KSRTC buses abandoned on the road as part of the strike.

The General Hospital, where Mr. Surendran was finally taken, declared him dead on arrival. According to the hospital, he was brought there at 3.21 p.m.

Mr. Surendran had had two heart attacks in the past and had undergone angioplasty, his son-in-law Vinod said. “He was under treatment at the Medical College Hospital. He had left home at 10 a.m. to buy medicines,” Mr. Vinod said.

Services restored

Mr. Surendran leaves behind his wife Prameela and daughters Lissimol and Sinimol. Mr. Surendran’s body has been shifted to the mortuary of the General Hospital.

The flash strike, seeking the release of three personnel of the KSRTC taken into custody by the police, was called off around 3 p.m. after Deputy Commissioner, (L&O and Traffic) R. Karuppaswamy held talks with KSRTC officials and trade union leaders. Later, the three KSRTC personnel were released on bail. The services were restored after an hour.

Hearing on March 18

Antony Dominic, Chairman, Kerala State Human Rights Commission, has directed the managing director, KSRTC, and the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) to investigate the KSRTC strike in detail and submit a report in two weeks’ time. The Commission registered the case suo motu on the basis of media reports. The case will be up for hearing on March 18 in Thiruvananthapuram.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, who convened an urgent meeting in the wake of the KSRTC strike, said the district administration would not allow flash strikes or road blockades as part of strikes in future.

‘Notice mandatory’

The Collector met the CMD, KSRTC, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, and the Regional Transport Officer, a statement said. Prior notice should be given before a strike. The administration will conduct an investigation into Wednesday’s incidents, the statement said.