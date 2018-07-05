Flag-bearer for barrier-free tourism

more-in

The sky and the seas are the limit for Neeraj George Baby. The 31-year-old amputee, who has inspired many by surmounting several odds, has set his sights on pushing the boundaries even further.

Having had his left limb amputated after being diagnosed with bone tumour at the age of 8, Neeraj has practically lived his life on a crutch. Nevertheless, he had resolved to never confine himself within the four walls of a room.

An ever-resolute Neeraj has gone on several perilous treks, surmounting several peaks.

A dive in sea

With an insatiable hunger for adventure, Neeraj has now taken to scuba diving. He went on a freshwater scuba drive recently with Bond Safari, a Kovalam-based adventure water sports organisation. Despite being an amateur in swimming, he achieved the task with the assistance of his instructors. He looks forward to a dive in the sea sometime soon.

Working as an assistant at the office of the office of the Advocate General in Ernakulam, the Aluva native, who had completed his Masters in Biotechnology from Scotland, is also an accomplished badminton player. His fierce dedication has led him to win several para-badminton championships by playing on a crutch. He had also represented the country at the Para-badminton World Championships in Dortmund, Germany, in 2015. “I’ve never felt the need for an artificial limb. My crutch has never been an impediment,” he says.

Neeraj’s brave feats have made him a flag-bearer for the barrier-free tourism initiative of Kerala Tourism.

He has conquered several arduous and restricted treks, including Edakkal caves and Pakshipathalam in Wayanad. Despite his achievements, Neeraj has felt the dearth of disabled-friendly measures in various avenues in the State.

“The initiative of the Tourism department is, indeed, commendable. But, such efforts should not be restricted to tourism destinations. It should rather become a collaborative effort involving various departments, including the Social Justice and Public Works departments,” Neeraj said. Besides, disabled-friendly measures should also be aimed at making tourism spots accessible to senior citizens and pregnant women, in addition to the differently abled.