Five shutters at Aruvikkara raised

22 May 2020 23:21 IST

Two closed by evening

Heavy downpour forced the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to open five shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in the early hours of Friday, causing water levels in the Karamana river to rise, triggering apprehension among communities living along its banks.

The shutters were opened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. after alerting the disaster control room at the Collectorate and the police station, a KWA official at Aruvikkara said. Four shutters were opened by 1.25 metres and the fifth for by 1.5 metres due to the heavy inflow.

The KWA also issued a warning to people residing on the banks - especially Kundamankadavu, Kaladi, Sastri Nagar, Thamalam, Vellaikadavu, and Thiruvallam, to be careful.

With the inflow decreasing later in the day, two of the shutters were closed. By evening, two shutters were kept open by one metre each and another, by 20 cm.

Mandatory level

Unlike the Peppara dam, the dam at Aruvikkara is essentially an overflow weir where the water has to be constantly maintained at a certain level to ensure uninterrupted water supply to city regions, a KWA official said.

The dam has a maximum water level of 46.6 metres. “Whenever water level rises, we have to open the shutters to release the water,” the official said.