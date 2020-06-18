Five positive, nine cured in capital

Five people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. Bringing much relief, the recovery rate also continued to be high with nine people, including a Kollam native, recovering from the illness. Thirty-three people have convalesced in the past three days in the State capital.

Among those who were diagnosed with COVID-19, four came from abroad and one from Mumbai. A Kallambalam native, aged 31 years, arrived in Kochi from Saudi Arabia on June 11 and has been quarantined at his home. He was shifted to a COVID-19 first-line treatment centre (CFLTC), the Government Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, Iranimuttom, here.

Two others, a 33-year-old Manacaud native and a 58-year-old Parassala native, were shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after displaying symptoms upon their arrival from Saudi Arabia on June 15.

A 40-year-old man from Vilappilsala has been under observation in an institutional quarantine facility since his arrival from Doha on June 9. He was shifted to the CFTLC at the Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital after his swab sample returned positive. The fifth patient, a 66-year-old Poovar native who came from Mumbai on a train on June 8, has been admitted to the General Hospital after testing positive.

Route map

Meanwhile, the district authorities released the patient flow-charts of the Malappuram native who worked in a mobile shop at Manacaud and the KSRTC driver attached to the Pappanamcode depot, both of whom tested positive earlier.

The Malappuram native travelled to various places, including Marine Drive in Kochi, before reaching Thiruvananthapuram after commencing journey from his home town on May 31. The administration is yet to identify all the persons who visited the mobile shop.

A few passengers who travelled on the bus driven by the KSRTC driver have been identified. Over 15 KSRTC employees who came in close proximity with the patient were identified a day ago. He operated five trips on the Mangattukadavu-Thachottukavu-Malayinkeezhu route and also transported migrant workers from Nemom police station to Thampanoor.

898 more in quarantine

The district administration placed 898 people in quarantine on the day, taking the number of people who are being closely monitored to 18,349. Twenty-six people have been hospitalised with various symptoms.

The City police registered cases against 59 people under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for violating lockdown norms. Fifteen people were also booked for travelling without adhering to the government guidelines. As many as 282 people were fined for failing to wear masks.