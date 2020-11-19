Five poll expense observers for capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 November 2020 07:25 IST

Officers will monitor expenditure incurred for campaigns by parties, candidates

The State Election Commission has appointed five observers in Thiruvananthapuram district for monitoring the election expenditure of the candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

The observers have been appointed at the block panchayat, municipality, and Corporation levels.

G.S. Bindu, senior deputy director, audit office of the Kerala State Housing Board, is the expenditure observer in the Corporation.

Shyla Ubaid, joint director, State Audit Department, is the observer for the Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala block panchayats and the Attingal and Varkala municipalities.

Salamma Baselios, joint director, State Audit Department, is the observer for the Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, and Kilimanoor block panchayats and the Nedumangad municipality.

W.J. Suthan, deputy secretary, Finance Department, will monitor the election expenditure in the Nemom, Pothencode, and Vellanad blocks.

M. Geetha, joint director, audit wing, Kerala University, is the expenditure observer for the Parassala, Perunkadavila, and Athiyannoor block panchayats and the Neyyattinkara municipality.

The officers will keep an eye on the expenses incurred for the election campaigns by the political parties and candidates and the election process in their respective jurisdiction.

Handbook

District Collector Navjot Khosa released the handbook on green protocol for the elections prepared by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Suchutwa Mission.