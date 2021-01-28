Five people die in car-lorry collision

Five people from Kollam district died in a collision between a car and a lorry at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday night.
The police identified the deceased as Arun, 30; Sudheesh S., 25; R. Rajeev, 33; Suryodayakumar, 28; and Vishnu, 29; of Chirakkara.
The mishap occurred on the National Highway stretch around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The five men were travelling in the car that was headed towards Thiruvananthapuram. The fish-laden lorry, which had Tamil Nadu registration, was going in the opposite direction.
According to the Kallambalam police, two persons died on the spot, while the other three died on the way to the hospital.
The driver of the lorry was unhurt. The car was totally destroyed in impact, the police said.
The bodies were kept at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and the Government Medical College Hospital at Paripally, Kollam.
