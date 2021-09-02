Five men from J&K arrested in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 September 2021 00:57 IST

Double-barrelled guns, ammunition seized

Five men from the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for the possession of guns without valid permits.

The police have seized five double-barrelled guns and 25 rounds of ammunition from the men. They were employed as security guards for a private cash logistics firm in the city, Aneesh V., Station House Officer, Karamana police station, said.

The men, who were arrested from their residence near Neeramankara, were identified as as Mushtaq Hussain, Mohammed Javed, Gulsaman, Shukoor Ahmed, and Shoukat Ali.

They are believed to have arrived in the city between one year and six months back through a recruiting agency based in Maharashtra.

The police had initially investigated the men on the basis of an anonymous compliant that they had declined to surrender the guns during the Assembly elections, Mr. Aneesh said.

Subsequently, the police had contacted the Additional District Magistrate, Rajouri district, and the Station House Officer, Kandi (Rajouri), on August 13, seeking information about the men and the arms licences. “The men were arrested after we received a report from the ADM on Wednesday stating that the men did not possess valid permits,” Mr. Aneesh said.

The police and the Intelligence Bureau interrogated the men on Wednesday. They are likely to be questioned by the Military Intelligence on Thursday. The police are also investigating whether more people are involved.