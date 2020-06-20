Coronavirus | Five fresh cases in Thiruvananthapuram

Five people were diagnosed with COVID-19 and two recovered from the disease in the district on Saturday.

While four of those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 came from abroad, one contracted the infection through contact. Among them, the 18-year-old daughter of an Iranimuttom native autorickshaw driver whose diagnosis sparked panic in the city has also tested positive. The driver’s wife and younger daughter were also diagnosed with COVID-19 a day ago.

The other patients include a 55-year-old Uchakkada native who came from Sharjah on June 17, a 35-year-old Perunkuzhy native who returned from Kuwait on June 12, a 35-year-old man hailing from Palode who also returned from Kuwait on June 13, and a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Kallara who arrived from Riyadh on June 13. Barring the Uchakkada native who was hospitalised soon after arrival as she displayed symptoms, the three others who came from abroad were quarantined at homes.

Meanwhile, stringent restrictions have been imposed in containment zones, viz. Kalady Junction, Attukal, Manacaud Junction, Chiramukku-Kalady road, and Iranimuttom.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the entry point to the containment zones had been barricaded. Areas including Manacaud Junction, the Bund road, Manacaud-Kulakkada road, Manacaud-Attukal road, Manacaud Valiyappally junction, Bund road-Padassery Bhagam, Konchiravila temple road, Kalladimukham bridge, Rajiv Gandhi library road, Kuriathy Ammankovil junction, Kuriathy driving school junction, Kuriathy LPS road, Karthika Nagar road 1 and 2, Kalady Thaliyil road, and Soman Nagar in Kalady have been closed. Access has been barred for vehicles and the public. All shops except those coming under the ambit of essential services will remain closed.

Screening centres

Access will be permitted only through screening centres established on the Manacaud Kulakkada road, Maharani junction, Maruthoorkadavu bridge, and Thaliyil road. The City police directed autorickshaw and taxi drivers to maintain trip sheets to record the contact details of passengers.

In order to streamline public movement, the police will also shut down the Ambalathara-East Fort, Maruthoorkadavu-Kalady, Jagathy-Killipalam, Kaithamukku-Chettikulangara, and Kumarichantha-Ambalathara roads from Monday until further notice.

A 50-year-old Vandiperiyar native was booked for leaving the premises of General Hospital without the knowledge of the authorities.