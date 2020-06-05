Five cases in capital

Five more persons, including four male medical students who returned from Tajikistan, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday. The fifth patient, a 24-year-old female nurse from Ottur, had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram by train from Haryana.

Three of the four students on Friday’s COVID-19 positive list belong to Kallambalam while the fourth hails from Kanjiramkulam. All entered the State through the Kannur airport, the district administration said.

As many as 876 people were placed under COVID-19 disease surveillance on Friday, even as 382 people completed the observation period without developing symptoms.

As on Friday, 13,288 people are under surveillance in the district. Of this, 11,293 people are in home quarantine and 1,797 in corona care centres. Forty-nine people who displayed COVID-19 symptoms were hospitalised on Friday. With this, the number of people currently under observation in hospitals in the district has risen to 198.

257 samples negative

The results of 257 samples sent for testing returned negative on Friday, the district administration added.

Meanwhile, 159 people, including 53 women, entered the district through the inter-State border check-post at Inchivila. Of this, 133 people travelled from Tamil Nadu, 12 from Telangana, six each from Karnataka and Gujarat, and two persons from Andhra Pradesh. Thirty-one people on the list had arrived from various red zones, the district administration said.

Booked

More people were booked in the city region on Friday for violating lockdown norms, according to the City police. On Friday, cases were charged against 24 persons under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. Petty cases were charged against 249 others for not wearing face masks.

District Collector Navjot Khosa held discussions with District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay regarding COVID-19 containment in the city region.