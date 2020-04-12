Fisherwomen find the going tough

The fishing community is staring at hard times in the wake of the lockdown. The State government’s decision to ease fishing curbs has brought some relief, but for fisherwomen, many of whom single-handedly put food on the table, there is little solace.

Simi (name changed), a fisherwoman who lives at Poonthura and sells fish at the Palayam market, says it has been nearly a month since she has stepped outside to sell fish. “Many women head their households, and without any earnings, it is difficult to make ends meet.” A couple of women in the area have been going to sell fish. Simi feels it is foolhardy and puts all the residents at risk. Agrees Lettie, also a Poonthura resident, “We live in crowded conditions and have small children. We are inviting trouble if we go out.”

Only country craft from a few areas are heading out for near-shore fishing. This means the catch is inadequate, and prices are high consequently. Says Shelley who sells fish in a city market: “We cannot afford to pay ₹8,000 for a basket of fish. And even if we do, we may not be able to sell it at that price to customers.”

It does not help that the markets are closed. “If some mechanism were to be devised to keep the markets open, I could call up customers and tell them to come. But again, people are not spending as much during the lockdown as before,” she says. Jennie, who sells fish at a market, alleges that she is being hounded by the police. “They keep asking me to move. If the government has allowed fish to be caught, I should be able to sell it. I am a widow. Why create trouble for people like me,” she says over phone.

Door-to-door sales

A few fisherwomen are also making door-to-door sales. Assured of regular customers, they do not mind paying a bit extra when picking up fish.

However, there are concerns about crowding at the fish-landing centres.

The ration the fishers get from the government is what many of them are making do with. With the likely extension of the lockdown, the women are worried how they will feed their families if they do not go to work.

Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) Union secretary Sonia George says as the fisherwomen are not able to carry on their livelihood, the government should step in to support them by implementing practices such as rotation for going to sea, thereby preventing crowding. Facilities should also be made to open markets on a rotation basis.

A.J. Vijayan, activist, says besides fixing the price for fish, fixing the quota for traders will leave enough fish to go around.