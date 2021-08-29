Fishers advised against venturing into sea on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 August 2021 18:43 IST

IMD predicts winds reaching 40-50 kmph along Kerala coast

District Collector Navjot Khosa has asked fishers not to venture into the sea on Monday, citing an India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert regarding squally weather along the Kerala coast.

According to the IMD forecast, wind speeds could touch 40 to 50 kmph. Strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph speeds are also likely in the southwest and west-central parts of the Arabian Sea, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a marked reduction in rainfall activity is expected from Monday in the district.

Thiruvananthapuram district can expect light to moderate rainfall till September 2, as per the latest IMD forecasts. The district has recorded a 26% deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall so far.